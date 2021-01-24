Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,903. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.