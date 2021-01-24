Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 41,046 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.12% of ExlService worth $32,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $123,733.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

