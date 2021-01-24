Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 5,266 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 158.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after acquiring an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after acquiring an additional 369,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $215.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

