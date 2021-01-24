Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.29% of Inogen worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Inogen by 370.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.28 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,652. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

