Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Inovalon worth $29,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 15,996 shares worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INOV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.