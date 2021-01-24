Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.08% of Rogers worth $31,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $167.97 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

