Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

