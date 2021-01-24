Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 27,738 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Goosehead Insurance worth $32,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $147.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,096,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,442,970.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $6,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 517,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,895,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,471 shares of company stock valued at $50,123,006. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

