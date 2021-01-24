Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 2,847 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Lennox International worth $28,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 888.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total value of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold 21,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $293.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

