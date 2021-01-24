Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 29,061 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of Dorman Products worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 260,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 180.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 31.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

