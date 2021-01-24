Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 94,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,105,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

