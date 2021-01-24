Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

