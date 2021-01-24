Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after buying an additional 333,101 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

