Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

