Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

