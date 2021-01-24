Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 13,237 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $30,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Roche by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Roche by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Roche by 2.5% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 261,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHHBY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

