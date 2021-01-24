Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.47% of Cass Information Systems worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $579.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

