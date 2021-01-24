Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aspen Technology worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of AZPN opened at $142.38 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

