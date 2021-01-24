Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

