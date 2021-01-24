RMPL (RMPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $554.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. RMPL has a market cap of $487,557.98 and approximately $554.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002482 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076511 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00282382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00071884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039710 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 744,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 613,153 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

