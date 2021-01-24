Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 313,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

