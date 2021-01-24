Rocket Pool Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $40.89 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00012138 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

