Rotten Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $181,866.90 and $208.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00783725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.61 or 0.04521391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Rotten Profile

ROT is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 54,953,133 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

