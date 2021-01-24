Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $169.04. 2,349,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

