Royale Finance Trading 56.7% Higher This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

