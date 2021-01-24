RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $18.51 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $106,111.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $33,388.04 or 0.99708467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003570 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 554 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

