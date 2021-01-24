Ruff 24-Hour Volume Tops $819,498.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $819,498.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.