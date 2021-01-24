Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0014

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Rupee has a total market cap of $58,574.97 and $89.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00037139 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,879,900 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

