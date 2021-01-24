Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $206,763.25 and approximately $83.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,171.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.77 or 0.04092989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00429815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.51 or 0.01350621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00539110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00429855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00273401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,923,442 coins and its circulating supply is 26,806,130 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

