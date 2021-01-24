S.Finance Market Cap Hits $50,286.86 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One S.Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 39% against the dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $50,286.86 and approximately $8.65 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00130234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00076618 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00294954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039305 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

Buying and Selling S.Finance

S.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

