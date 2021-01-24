SAFE DEAL Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $220,591.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.55 or 0.00038794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00128319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00075925 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00279437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00070951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039582 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

