SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Reaches $2.18 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.51 or 0.00038310 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $259,847.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00129824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069804 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,501.79 or 0.99553069 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

