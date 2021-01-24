SAFE2 (SAFE2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One SAFE2 token can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 tokens. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Token Trading

SAFE2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

