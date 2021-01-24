SafeCapital Trading Up 22.9% This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $42,371.36 and $1.38 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 114% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

