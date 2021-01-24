SafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $124.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $717,335.15 and approximately $124.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,170.78 or 0.99745662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00025491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.22 or 0.00782006 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00329078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00155298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002013 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003577 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

