SafeInsure (SINS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.29 Million

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $172,763.04 and approximately $1.29 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 111.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,166,238 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

