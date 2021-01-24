Safex Token Market Capitalization Hits $28.99 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001713 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

