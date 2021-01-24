Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

