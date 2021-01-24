Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SAPMY stock remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 518. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

