Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $321,322.61 and approximately $30,162.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00485368 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.