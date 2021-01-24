SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, SALT has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $29.18 million and approximately $63,366.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.