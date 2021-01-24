Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce $11.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.64 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.35 billion to $45.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.89 billion to $46.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 101.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 63.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

