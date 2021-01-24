Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

