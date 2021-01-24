Scala Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,571.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00129824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076427 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00280263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069804 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,501.79 or 0.99553069 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 13,460,965,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,660,965,886 coins.

The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars.

