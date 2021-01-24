Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,277 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

