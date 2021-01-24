Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 121,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,807. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

