Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after acquiring an additional 572,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after acquiring an additional 369,740 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

