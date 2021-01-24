SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 298,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,933. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

