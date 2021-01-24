Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

SCRYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.