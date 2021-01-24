ScPrime One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,841.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $34,841.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,914,465 coins and its circulating supply is 32,230,854 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

